SINGH, Harkesh Kumar:
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday 11 September 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Rajvinder. Amazing Dad and role model to Neetu, Anupreet, and Dushyant. Loving Gogo (Nana) to Ariv, and Angela (Anika). A caring father-in-law to Swami, and Amit. Respected brother to a whole lot of siblings. A service to celebrate Harkesh's life is to be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road Newstead, Today, Friday 13 September 2019 at 3.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 13, 2019