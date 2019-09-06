MANSER (EVANS), Hannelore
(Hanna Laura) (nee Rust):
Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019, aged 82 years. Wife of the late Rupert Evans, and wife of Toni Manser (Switzerland). Surrounded with love by her beloved daughters, Salli and Grant Peck, Wendy and Nigel Evans, Nikki and Daniel Summerville, and daughter Maria (dec), with grandchildren Laura and husband Evan, Jamie-Lee, Michael, Cole, Todd and Hayley. Beloved sister of Ernst (dec), Leo and Hanspeter (dec) and Rinaldo, and sister-in-law of Theres, Gritli, Marianne and Pat (dec). Rosary will be recited at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Ave, Melville, Hamilton, on Monday 9th September at 7.00pm; the Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the church on Tuesday 10th September at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead. Correspondence to the Manser/Evans Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019