GREGAN, Gweneth Nonie
(nee Parker):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4 August 2020, surrounded by family, in her 93rd year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Anne, Joy and John, Jim and the late Colin. Friend of Karen and Sandy. Adored Nanny of Sam, Becky, Mark, Ben, Natalie, Richard, Amy and Grace. Great-nanny of Penny, Tom, Jake and Stan. Very special thanks to the staff at Cambridge Oakdale for their compassionate care over the years. In accordance with Gwen's wishes a private Service has taken place.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2020