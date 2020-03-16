CUNNINGHAM,
Gwendoline Emily (Gwen):
On Saturday 14 March 2020, Gwen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. A loving mother and mother-in-law to Peter and Tania, Richard, Jo and Alan and the late Michael. And a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her as 'Nana'. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 18 March 2020, followed by a private cremation. All communications please, to Gwen's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2020