Gwendoline CUNNINGHAM

Guest Book
  • "May you rest in peace from your Cunningham family"
    - Sandy. luke Vowles
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook St
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM,
Gwendoline Emily (Gwen):
On Saturday 14 March 2020, Gwen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. A loving mother and mother-in-law to Peter and Tania, Richard, Jo and Alan and the late Michael. And a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her as 'Nana'. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 18 March 2020, followed by a private cremation. All communications please, to Gwen's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.