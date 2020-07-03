DICK, Gwendolene Olga:
18.12.1929 – 30.06.2020
Passed away in her 90th year. Devoted wife to Laurie (recently deceased). They couldn't be away from each other any longer. 69 years married and 9 days apart was just too much. Mother and mother-in-law to Ramon and Joan, Barry, Marilyn (deceased) and Ross. Nan of 5 and Great Nan of 6. In keeping with Gwen's wishes, a private cremation has already taken place.
"They lived together in happiness, now they rest together in peace"
Published in Waikato Times on July 3, 2020