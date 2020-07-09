TUAU,

Gwenda Lynda (nee Voss):

Peacefully passed away at Waipuna Hospice on Tuesday 7th July 2020, after a brave, but brief fight with cancer. Aged 72 years. Devoted partner to Tom for 32 years. Dearly loved mother to Veronica, Maria, and Morgan-Leslie. Treasured and respected Nan to 14 Grandchildren, and 16.5 Great-Grandchildren. Loved sister to George & Judy, Trevor & Maureen, and daughter to the late Molly Potts & the late Leslie Voss. Gwenda will be lying in state at 3886/2 Cambridge Rd, Leamington, Cambridge, from Thursday 9th July 2020, where you are welcome to come and pay your respects. A celebration of Gwenda's life will be held at 3886/2 Cambridge Rd, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 10.00am, followed by the burial at the Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to the Tuau Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





