GERRING,
Gwen (nee Wilson):
Passed away 7th June 2020, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Morey and loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Moreyne and Terry (Patterson), Bruce and Jan and Robert and Ruth. Loved gran of Mark, Anna and Paul, Julian and Hannah, Susan and the late Scott, Stuart and David, and loved great-gran of her 16 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff at Cascades for their wonderful care of Gwen. A private cremation and family memorial service for Gwen has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2020