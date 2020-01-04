LINDSTROM,

Gustav Hjalmer (Gus):

Our family extends sincere thanks and gratitude for the love, care, prayers and practical support shown by many to us, during our recent loss. We have been truly touched by all those who have acknowledged Gus' amazing life. Gus' Requiem Mass and day was one full of fond memories and a celebration of his life journey. The numbers who came and showed respect for him as a work colleague, mentor and friend was hugely comforting to us. Thank you to all.

Rest in peace, Gus.

- The Lindstrom Family



