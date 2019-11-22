Gustav LINDSTROM

Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
625 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Death Notice

LINDSTROM,
Gustav Hjalmer (Gus):
(British Empire Medal for Gallantry, 14th Squadron RNZAF Service No. 76051. Retired Police Officer Service No. 1440). Gus died peacefully on 20th November 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Pat, treasured and respected Dad of Mike and Chris (dec), Greg and Nicette, Steve and Judy, Peta, Craig and Robyn, and Kris. Special Grandad Gus to Roland, Loimata, Olivia, Ruby, Angus, Hannah, Nathan, Noah, Nicholas and Leo.
"Gus was a great man who made us very proud,
Rest in Peace Gus."
Gus's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 25th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Hamilton 3242, would be appreciated or these may be left at the service. All communications please to the Lindstrom Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
