WESBONK,
Grietje (Margaret):
Passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, aged 98, at Summerset by the Sea. Dearly loved wife of the late Eelke, treasured mother and mother-in-law to Henry and Yvonna, Eric and Donna, Adrian and Sandy. Oma to 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A cremation has already taken place according to Margaret's wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the St Paul's Presbyterian Church, corner Main Rd and Mulgan Street, Katikati, 2.00pm, on Tuesday, January 7. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ruel Foundation at the service or online givealittle.co.nz/org/ruelfoundation. Messages to the family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 6, 2020