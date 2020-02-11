JORDAN,

Gregory Desmond (Greg):

Greg passed away peacefully on Sunday 9 February 2020 at Hospice Waikato. Aged 65 years. Best friend and beloved husband of Sally. Loved & adored father & father-in-law of Ryan, David, Jessica, Emma & Rhian. Precious Poppa of Jack, Eve, Harry & Lucy. Much Loved eldest son of Doreen & the late Des. Loved brother to Randall, Cathy-Ann (dec), Michael & Fione. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Gateway Church, 950 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice Waikato and can be left at the service.

"Isaiah 40:31 - They that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run &

not be weary, they shall

walk and not faint."

All communications to the Jordan family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





