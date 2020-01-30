Acknowledgement

BENEFIELD, Gregory John: Lynne, Shaun and Trina, Niki and Sam, Anna and Jared and families would sincerely and very humbly like to thank everyone who visited with Greg and those who provided baking, food and meals. Thank you for the beautiful flowers, candles, and the koha that was given. Thank you Dr Buswell, Dr Kroef and the staff at the Te Kuiti Medical Centre and Te Kuiti Hospital for your wonderful care to Greg over many years.Thank you to Dr Peter Sizeland and the staff at the Renal Unit at Waikato Hospital. A huge thank you to Journey Church, not only for your koha, but to Terry, thank you for preaching the word exactly as Greg wished. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



