RUSCOE,
Gregor Grant (Butch):
Passed away on 25th August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Joscelyn, father and father-in-law of Greg and Clara. Special brother-in-law (father) of Paul Spencer and Jenny Tantrum. Pop to Alesha and Nathan, Bronya and Shane, Sarah and Justin, Jacob and Arna. Great-Poppa Butch to Ellah, Milah, Rylie, Lleyton, Ava, Honor and Colton.
'R.I.P. Butch'
A Celebration of Butch's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 29th August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Ruscoe family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 27, 2020