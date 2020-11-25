McMILLAN, Grant Leslie:
8.3.1956 - 28.3.2020
Sandra, Sarah, Jason and the extended family invite you to attend a Memorial Service for Grant being held at the Miriama Hall (former Lower Lounge, Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club), Miriama Street, Taumarunui, on Friday 4th December at 1.30pm. As we were unable to farewell Grant during the Covid restrictions this is an opportunity to celebrate his life and share memories.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020