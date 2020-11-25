low platelet count

Grant MCMILLAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant MCMILLAN.
Service Information
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
078957420
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Miriama Hall
Miriama Street
Taumarunui
View Map
Death Notice

McMILLAN, Grant Leslie:
8.3.1956 - 28.3.2020
Sandra, Sarah, Jason and the extended family invite you to attend a Memorial Service for Grant being held at the Miriama Hall (former Lower Lounge, Taumarunui Cosmopolitan Club), Miriama Street, Taumarunui, on Friday 4th December at 1.30pm. As we were unable to farewell Grant during the Covid restrictions this is an opportunity to celebrate his life and share memories.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.