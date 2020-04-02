McMILLAN, Grant Leslie:
On Saturday, 28th March 2020, we tragically lost our beloved Grant when he took his own life. Much loved husband of Sandra. A loving father to Sarah and Jason, and father-in-law to Todd & Aleisha, and a doting grandad to Harper, Khan & Kylo. We will greatly miss your thoughtful advice and good humour, as well as your caring and empathetic nature. Grant has been cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Thank you for all the kind words and wishes. We deeply appreciate this during our difficult time. All communications to [email protected]
