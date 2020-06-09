WILLS, Graham Henry:
Passed away at home (Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton) on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and cherished partner of Bev Cole. Much loved and respected step-father of Wendy & Chris, Michael, Joanne & Joe, Grahame and father-in-Law to Cilla. Adored and special Grandad of Matt & Bex, Ashleigh, Daniel & Barbara, Jared & Christine, Jade & Taylor, Amy-Lee, Nathan, Alysha, Olivia and Jacob. Treasured Great-Grandad to his nine Great-Grandchildren.
"Each one of us has been left touched,
then gently left behind,
the moon has put it's night cap on
another star to shine"
A celebration of Graham's life will be held on Thursday 11th June at 1.00pm at the Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on June 9, 2020