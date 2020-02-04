MacDONALD,
Graham Stuart:
Sadly passed away in his 83rd year at Tamahere Eventide Hospital on 02.02.2020 at 9.20pm. Dearly loved and treasured husband for 59 years of Lynette Jean (nee Dalbeth). The best father in the world to daughters Juliet and Kathryn, father-in-law to John. Much loved and respected grandfather to Conor, Abby, Hunter and Dylan. So dearly loved only brother of Jeanette and Jennifer. Generous of heart and loved by so many, Graham will be sadly missed by all. Heartfelt thanks to Tamahere Eventide Caregivers for their long and loving care of our darling "Daddy Boy".
Time to say goodbye
A service for Graham will be held at Tamahere Eventide Chapel, on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the MacDonald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020