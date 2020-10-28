BAIRD, Graham Paterson:
On 27 October 2020 passed away at Waikato Hospital in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for nearly 60 years. Loved father of James and Alison. Respected brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. A service for Graham will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 October 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Baird family C/- PO Box 1066, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton, 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020