Graham BAIRD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham BAIRD.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Forest Lake Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

BAIRD, Graham Paterson:
On 27 October 2020 passed away at Waikato Hospital in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for nearly 60 years. Loved father of James and Alison. Respected brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. A service for Graham will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 October 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Baird family C/- PO Box 1066, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton, 3240.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.