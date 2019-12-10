Graeme WOOLLETT

Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his family on Sunday 8th December 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia for 56 years. Much loved Dad of Ross & Julie, Karen & Rob Jelas, Sharlene & Wade Prichard. Adored Grandad of Duncan & Lauren, David, Kathrynn & Jonathan, Matthew, Lauren, Harrison, Mitchell and Great-Grandad of Mason. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin on Wednesday 11th December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.

