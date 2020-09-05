THATCHER,
Graeme Harford:
Passed away peacefully on 2 September, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Priscilla. Much loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm & Grace, Claire & Joseph. Treasured grandad of Sacha, Sophie, Lyra and Archie. Loved brother of the late David, brother-in-law to Andrew, Louise and Trevor, and uncle his nieces and nephews.
We will always remember you, and your love of music and storytelling.
A service for Graeme will be held at St Andrew's Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge at 11.00am on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 5, 2020