NICHOLSON,

Graeme Albert (Nick):

On Tuesday 29th September 2020, peacefully at Te Aroha & Districts Community Hospital. Aged 83 years. Loved husband to Janice and treasured Dad of Pauline & Darryl, Kelvin & Yvonne, and Steven & Brandi. Special Pop of Jayden, Leon, Ciara, Cameron, Paden and Gavin. A service to celebrate Nick's life will be at the Te Aroha Racecourse, on Wednesday 7th October, at 1.00pm, and followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Te Aroha Hospital for their wonderful love, care and attention to Graeme and the family. Donations in lieu of flowers would be welcome for the Te Aroha Hospital and may be left at the service or taken to the Hospital. For all viewing times, please phone the Funeral Home on 0800 862 273. Correspondence for the family c/- Kelvin Nicholson, 140A Shaftsbury Rd, RD1, Manawaru 3391. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.



