KELLY, Graeme Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Lifecare Cambridge after a very short illness, on Thursday, 20th August 2020. Aged 82 years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brent & Sonia, Martin & Lisa, and Rachel & Richard. Loved Pop Kelly to 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 26th August 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Kelly Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020