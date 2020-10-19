Graeme JACOBSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme JACOBSEN.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Southwell School
200 Peachgrove Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

JACOBSEN, Graeme Hugh: (NZ Police #3090)
11.09.1939 – 17.10.2020
Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge. Elder son of the late Max and Eve Jascobsen (Ohaupo/Whitianga). Loved husband of Kate. Brother of Brian & Nellie (Invercargill), Carole & Ken (Tauranga). Father & father-in-law of Debra, Richard & Jane, Colin & Kate, Mike & Heather. Grandfather of Jannah & Luke (Whitianga), Kelsey, Kori and Cameron (Australia), Connor, Hannah and William. Great-Grandfather of the late Lennox, Nixon, Willow and Noa (Whitianga). Graeme has lived and been cared for at 'Raeburn' now 'Resthaven on Burns' Leamington, Cambridge for the past 5 years. To all the carers, past and present, who have been part of his and our families lives, we thank you so much for the loving care you have given to all of us (The Jacobsen Family). Graeme's funeral will take place at Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 11.00am. Communications to [email protected] Kate Jacobsen, Unit 161, 90 Coleridge Street, Leamington, Cambridge 3434. 021 267 3958.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.