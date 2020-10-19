JACOBSEN, Graeme Hugh: (NZ Police #3090)
11.09.1939 – 17.10.2020
Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge. Elder son of the late Max and Eve Jascobsen (Ohaupo/Whitianga). Loved husband of Kate. Brother of Brian & Nellie (Invercargill), Carole & Ken (Tauranga). Father & father-in-law of Debra, Richard & Jane, Colin & Kate, Mike & Heather. Grandfather of Jannah & Luke (Whitianga), Kelsey, Kori and Cameron (Australia), Connor, Hannah and William. Great-Grandfather of the late Lennox, Nixon, Willow and Noa (Whitianga). Graeme has lived and been cared for at 'Raeburn' now 'Resthaven on Burns' Leamington, Cambridge for the past 5 years. To all the carers, past and present, who have been part of his and our families lives, we thank you so much for the loving care you have given to all of us (The Jacobsen Family). Graeme's funeral will take place at Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 11.00am. Communications to [email protected] Kate Jacobsen, Unit 161, 90 Coleridge Street, Leamington, Cambridge 3434. 021 267 3958.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2020