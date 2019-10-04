CRESSY,
Graeme Thomas (Tom):
Cynthia, Wayne, Glenice, Rachel and families sincerely thank all who have supported us through this sad time of Tom's passing. The flowers, cards, baking, visits and messages have all meant so much to us and have been so appreciated. A big thank you to the team at Dallas Clinic, Waikato Hospital Renal Unit, Ward 3 and OPR unit for taking such special care of Tom, and a special mention to the wonderful volunteers of the Community Health Shuttle. Thank you to those of you who attended his farewell and those of you who made donations to NZ Kidney Foundation. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
