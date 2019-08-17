CRESSY,
Graeme Thomas (Tom):
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 16 August 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Cynthia. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Martina, Glenice and Kevin, and Rachel and Darren. Loved Granddad of Josh, Emily, Daniel, and Aisling. A service for Tom will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to National Kidney Foundation, PO Box 139, Christchurch 7640 and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Cressy family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2019