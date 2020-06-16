Graeme CHASE

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club, Campbell Park
355 Thames Street
Morrinsville
Death Notice

CHASE,
Graeme Desmond (Chook):
Aged 68, passed suddenly on 14th June 2020, surrounded by family. Much loved husband and best friend of Johanna, proud father of Nathan & Kylie, Anna, Andrew, Melissa and Donald, much adored Pop to his 6 grandchildren.
Breathe easy,
love you always.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm in the Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club, Campbell Park, 355 Thames Street, Morrinsville. All communications to the Chase family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on June 16, 2020
