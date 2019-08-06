BLACK, Graeme Buxton

(aka Jack Black):

K35314, Captain, Royal New Zealand Artillery, Regular Force. 161 Battery. South Vietnam. British Empire Medal. Passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, after a long battle. Loved husband of Georgie; father of Jacky, Adrianne, Candy, and Connie; father-in-law of Nigel, Neil, Bud and Percy; G/dad of Cleo, William & Tara, Ariel & Delane, Halen & Mell, Iria, Reegan & Cameron, Tevyn & Dylan, Jessica, Tallara and Dylan; Grangran to Malakai, Wiremu, Kalayah and Tyson. Funeral will be held at 11.00am, on Wednesday (Tomorrow), August 7th, at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Road, Papamoa. Dad's ashes will then be laid to rest with our Mum/Nan at Mangatu Urupa on Saturday, August 10th.



"I shall not pass through this world but once, any good thing I may do, or kindness show, to any human being let me do it now, for I shall not pass this way again"





