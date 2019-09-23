Graeme ATHERTON

  • "Deepest sympathy to your family Diane."
    - Jill Berry
Death Notice

Peacefully at home. Loving husband of Isabel for 52 years. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Diane & Gavin Hodges, Reece, Cara & Peter Downes, Craig & Lana. Loving Grandpa of Connor, Bradley, Jarrod and Brittany Hodges, Sarah and Troy, Patricia and Mitchell Goodwin, Sophie and Sabrina Atherton, and Great-Grandpa to Harlow and Jessica. A service for Graeme will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Atherton family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2019
