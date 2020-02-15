Graeme ALEXANDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme ALEXANDER.
Service Information
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of St Joseph
86 Clarkin Rd
Fairfield
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery
Death Notice

ALEXANDER,
Graeme John Stewart
(Reverend Dr):
On Thursday 13 February 2020 at Atawhai Assisi. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved son of the late Charles & Aileen Alexander; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Beloved brother Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at the Church of St Joseph, 86 Clarkin Road, Fairfield, on Sunday 16 February at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Monday 17 February at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
'Tu es Sacerdos in aeternum, secundum ordinem Melchisedech.
Requiescat in Pace'.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.