ALEXANDER,
Graeme John Stewart
(Reverend Dr):
On Thursday 13 February 2020 at Atawhai Assisi. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved son of the late Charles & Aileen Alexander; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Beloved brother Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at the Church of St Joseph, 86 Clarkin Road, Fairfield, on Sunday 16 February at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Monday 17 February at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
'Tu es Sacerdos in aeternum, secundum ordinem Melchisedech.
Requiescat in Pace'.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2020