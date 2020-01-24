RODGER,
Grace Marie (nee Richards):
Passed away on Monday, January 20th, 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Much loved mother and friend of David and Dianne, Glenda and Wybo, Sandra and David, Michael and Robin, Craig and Jennifer. Treasured Nana of Aynslee, Logan and Brenton, Nikki, Tracey, Shem, Makena and Keeley, and great-nana to 5. A Memorial Service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at the Sir Don Rowlands Centre, 601 Maungatautari Road, Lake Karapiro, on Tuesday, January 28th at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St John Ambulance in Grace's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 24, 2020