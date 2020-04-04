LUMSDEN,
Grace Evelyn (Evelyn):
Of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on 30 March 2020. 103 great years. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Special mother to Marie and Janis. Loved nana to Lisa & Andrew, Nicola & Craig, Bronwyn & Paul, Rebecca & Adam, Briar & Rob and Erin. Great-Grandmother to her 10 treasured great-grandchildren.
She taught us all
her determination and
high standards.
Treasured sister and aunt to many. Valued friend and neighbour. We are grateful to Vision West, Rhoda Read, Waikato Hospital and neighbours for your care and support. Private burial was held on Thursday and Evelyn's life will be celebrated at a future date to be advised. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John would be appreciated. All communications to the Lumsden family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2020