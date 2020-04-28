FORBES,
Grace Juliana Allen Hahn:
28 January 1931 (Valdivia, Chile) to 14 April 2020 (Hamilton, New Zealand). Passed away peacefully at home, with her children Gail and Alec by her side. A private cremation has been held, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Any correspondence c/- 149a Riverlea Road, Hamilton. Our most grateful thanks to all the healthcare workers, support services and hospital staff that were so very kind and helpful. And if you would like, please listen to Nat King Cole singing "Smile".
