Acknowledgement



CHAFFEY, Grace Alice:

In the recent passing of our darling Mum, Nana, Great Nana & friend:

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair.



Perhaps you sent those beautiful flowers, that we saw sitting there.

You may have brought baking, which was nice to know you care.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any of us could hear.

Perhaps you attended the funeral, that was Grace's farewell day.

Perhaps you were not there at all, but just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you for your special touch.

For what ever part that you did, we appreciate it all so much.

An extra special thank you to the Beattie Home staff. You all were outstanding in every way. To Phil and his team at VJWilliams & Son you were awesome. Our heart felt thanks from the Chaffey families. Peter & Diane, Diane & Roy Steele, Dorothy & Jim Mark, Raymond & Cynthia & their families.



