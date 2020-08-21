CHAFFEY, Grace Alice:

Peacefully drifted off to be with Doug on Tuesday 19th August 2020. In her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mervin (deceased), Peter and Diane, Diane and Roy Steel, Dorothy and Jim Mark, Raymond and Cynthia. Adored Nana to her 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at St Brides Anglican Church, Otorohanga ,on Tuesday 25th August at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. The Chaffey family would like to thank Beattie Home staff for the love and care they gave to their mum. Donations would be appreciated to Beattie Home and these may be left at the service. All communications to Chaffey Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



