Grace BELTON

Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Matamata Race Course
7555 State Highway 27
Matamata
Death Notice

BELTON, Grace Cameron
(Gaye) (SWMBO):
19.6.1931 – 24.11.2020
The last of Claude and Marjorie Quinlan's children has passed. Beloved sister of Joan, Margaret and John Quinlan. Cherished wife of the late George Belton, now Podge and Pike are together. Adored mother of Stephen and Jools (UK), Nicholas and Margaret, Simon and Joanne and Jane. Loving nana to Stacey and Dane, Kendall and Simon, Jordan and Emily. A service to celebrate Gaye's life will be held at the Matamata Race Course, 7555 State Highway 27, Matamata, on Tuesday 1st December at 12 midday, followed by a private cremation. All communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata (FDANZ).
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 28, 2020
