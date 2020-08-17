REDMAN, Gordon Francis:
Passed away on 13th August 2020 at CHT Te Awamutu, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Joan, father and father-in-law of Stuart and Claire, and grandfather of Jessica and Lukas. Loved brother of Noreen, Peter (dec), Lois, Sue, and Alison. In accordance with Gordon's wishes, a private family service has been held at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu. All communications to the Redman family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2020