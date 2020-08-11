ALLAN, Gordon Graham:
b. 25th June 1925, Gisborne, died 7th August 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by family, in Hamilton, aged 95 years. Loved husband of Verna for 70 years and loved father of Pamela (deceased), Alex, Stuart, Jill (deceased) and Tracey. Father-in-law of Barbara, Rachel, John. Loved Grandfather of Shiree, Samuel, Ben, Jessica, Marcus, Saul, Ryan, Kassia, Sarah (deceased), Celeste, Jean. Great-Grandfather of Rylee, Hilal, Toby, Zoe, Daisy, Harry, Sarah-Jane, Gwyneth, Leo. A Celebration of his life will be held at Simply Cremations 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Thursday 13th August at 1.00pm. All Communications to Simply Cremations. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Waikato. Many thanks to all those who cared for him in his final days at home.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 11, 2020