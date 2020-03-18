BRICK, Glynn Fitzgerald:

Tragically passed away on Sunday, 15th March 2020. Aged 49 years. Loved son of Pat & the late June, and friend of Yvonne. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Karen & Campbell, Brendon & Roz, Debbie & David, Megan & Shane and the late Maurice. Much loved friend of Kevin & Diane, Jayne & Jeff and the Jakama Lodge Family. Loved Uncle and Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Glynn's life will be held at The Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Friday, the 20th of March 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Injured Jockey's Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Brick Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.





