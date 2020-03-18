Glynn BRICK

Guest Book
  • "I remember Glynn as a young lad in Dipton. From everything..."
    - Berny Caullay
  • "My Love and Deepest Sympathy to Pat, Yvonne and All Glynn's..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Glyn. Our thoughts..."
  • "I'm so gutted of your passing Glynn. I still can't believe..."
    - Veronica Bennellick
  • "So very sad Glynn.You had so much more to give in this life..."
    - Jillian Wenzel
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Cambridge Raceway
Taylor Street
Cambridge
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Gore Senior Citizen's Rooms
Ardwick Street
Gore
View Map
Death Notice

BRICK, Glynn Fitzgerald:
Tragically passed away on Sunday, 15th March 2020. Aged 49 years. Loved son of Pat & the late June, and friend of Yvonne. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Karen & Campbell, Brendon & Roz, Debbie & David, Megan & Shane and the late Maurice. Much loved friend of Kevin & Diane, Jayne & Jeff and the Jakama Lodge Family. Loved Uncle and Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Glynn's life will be held at The Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Friday, the 20th of March 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Injured Jockey's Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Brick Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.