POWELL, Glyn Griffiths:
On 26 November 2019. Loving husband of the late Betty (née Donnelly). Adored father of Julie Young, Sandy Schlaepfer and Lynda Powell. Loving grandfather of Matt, Jamie, Shane, Ryan, Brett and Jacob and loving great-grandfather of 11 beautiful great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Glyn's life will be held in the War Birds Hangar 2, 824 Harvard Lane, Ardmore, on Tuesday, 3 December at 1pm.
Cared for by:
Resthaven Funerals
Ph 09 533 7493
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019