Gloria MCKINNEY

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church
Albert Street
Whitianga
Death Notice

McKINNEY, Gloria Vera:
Passed away peacefully at her home on 10th October 2020, aged 80 years, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother to her children Kim and Stu, Alan and Karen, Lissa and Jeremy, and Kelly and Cliff; Granna to Haley and John, Amanda and Lia, Meagan, Sarah, Daniel, Cameron, Ryan and Jess; Great-Granna to Otis and Harlow.
Much loved and treasured, she will be greatly missed
by many.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Friday 16th October at 1.00pm. The family kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mercury Bay Cancer Trust.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2020
