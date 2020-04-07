DODDS, Gloria Fay:
Passed away quietly on 5th April 2020 at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo. Eldest daughter of Lawrie and Molly Dodds (deceased). Loved wife of Kevin Wood & Bill Aldridge. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Basil & Ai Phing Wood, Dianne & Steve Stockdale. Loved grandmother of Janine, Annice, Sarah & Lucy. A private cremation will take place for Gloria and a memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Dodds family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 7, 2020