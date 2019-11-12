WATERHOUSE, Glenys Kay:

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 9 November 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Most dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother of John & Vicki, Paul & Sharon and Penni & Mark. As 'Glennie' she delighted in nine grandchildren and six treasured great-grandchildren. With her gift, the joys and skills of singing were taught to many, who became life long friends. Spiritual fulfilment came with her dedication to inspirational choral church music, Quire Riversong and community choirs. Many other varied interests and loving family support were the blessings of her long life. A celebration of Glenys's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, 14th November 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to the Waterhouse Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.





