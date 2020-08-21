HORNER, Glenn Douglas:
Suddenly, on 18 August 2020, aged 39 years. Much loved son of David & Debbie. Precious brother of Scott, Byron & Joseph. Treasured father of McKenzie, Ronald and Ebony.
'Gone but never forgotten –
remember you always –
spin your wheels Daddy'
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Monday 24 August 2020 at 1.30pm. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 19155, Hamilton 3244, or Lifeline, PO Box 74-010, Greenlane, Auckland, 1546, these may be left at the service. All communications to the Horner family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 21, 2020