CROOK, Gladys Evelyn:
Peacefully on the 6th September 2019, at Matariki Hospital Te Awamutu, late of Otorohanga. In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Treasured and dearly loved mother of Joyce & Tom Quinn, Janice & David Isaachsen, John & Anne Crook, Michael & Robyn Crook & the late Stephen. Loved Nana of 12 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Beattie Home Otorohanga and Matariki Hospital for their wonderful care of mum. A memorial service of Gladys' life will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Tuesday 10th September at 2pm. All communication to Crook family PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 7, 2019