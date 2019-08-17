OAKLEY, Gillian:

Passed away six years ago on the 16th of August 2013. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Elsie and Tony, cherished sister of Sharon & Roger, Alison & Shanon, Andrew & Shelley, and adored Aunty of Kristen, Aimee, Shaun, and Jacob, Special Great-Aunty of Marnie.



Those special memories of you Gill will always bring a smile

If only we could have you back for just for a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do

You always meant so very much and always will do too.

The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain

But you are forever in our hearts, Gill, until we meet again.





