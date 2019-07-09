GADSBY, Gertrude June:
On 7 July 2019, peacefully at Matariki Hospital with family, aged 88 years. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Karen, Colleen & Johnny, Janice, Stephen and Ross. Loved Nana June to 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. A service for June will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 162 Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 11 July 2019, at 11.30am. All communications to the Gadsby family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 9, 2019