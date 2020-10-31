KLEUSKENS,
Gertruda Petronella (Nelly):
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter for 66 years. Wonderful loving Mum of Jackie, Tony, Sandra and Rob (deceased), mother-in-law of Ian and Greg. Adored Nana of Craig and Amanda, Leanne and Alisdair; Melissa and Tom, Shannon; Andre, Simone, Kiel; Rhys, and Luke; Oma to Amelia, Zac and Jeska. A service for Nelly will be held at the Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Alban's), 126 Comries Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 3rd November at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Kleuskens Family C/- P.O. Box 439,Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2020