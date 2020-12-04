low platelet count

Georgina SAVAGE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina SAVAGE.
Service Information
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
078276037
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington, Cambridge
View Map
Death Notice

SAVAGE, Georgina (Gina):
Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. Aged 79 years. Best mother and mother-in-law ever to Brenda & Andrew, Richard and Shaun. Loving Nan to 11 grandchildren and 11.5 great-grandchildren.
"Our mother's heart is
a garden of love"
A celebration of Gina's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Monday, the 7th of December 2020 at 11.00am followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Savage Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.