SAVAGE, Georgina (Gina):
Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. Aged 79 years. Best mother and mother-in-law ever to Brenda & Andrew, Richard and Shaun. Loving Nan to 11 grandchildren and 11.5 great-grandchildren.
"Our mother's heart is
a garden of love"
A celebration of Gina's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Monday, the 7th of December 2020 at 11.00am followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Savage Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020