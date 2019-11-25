MAXWELL, Georgina
Margaret (nee Munro):
It is with the deepest regret that we announce the passing of Georgina Margaret Maxwell (nee Munro). Wife of Alick Nell, mother of David & Jenny, Kim and Darren & Ashley, grandmother of Rhiannon, Tyler, Logan, Christopher, Connor, and Cayleigh. Great-grandmother of Kaydon and Layne. All communications for The Maxwell Family may be sent c/- PO Box 4999, Hamilton East. A service for Georgina will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday 27th November 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 25, 2019