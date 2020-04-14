WHITTAKER, George Leslie
Justice (Miro):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Glenys. Loved Father of Shane, Aaron and Dorothy, Kim (deceased), Colin and Kathy, and Gael. Loved Grandad of Michaela and Dylan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy and Don (deceased), Marion and Doug, and Alex (deceased) and Brenda. All messages to the Whittaker family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz In accordance with the current restrictions, a private family service will be held. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020